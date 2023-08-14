Liverpool can sign superstar midfielder thanks to bargain release clause: report

Liverpool could capitalise on a cut-price release clause, as they look to strengthen their midfield with a phenomenal defensive midfielder.

It's been a testing few days for the Reds, who appeared to have captured Mosies Caicedo ahead of Chelsea, only for the Blues to beat their rivals to the deal after all. It's believed that Caicedo will become a British transfer record at around £115 million.

Klopp couldn't resist a dig at Chelsea in the aftermath of the pair playing out a 1-1 draw on Matchday 1 of the Premier League – but the Liverpool manager may yet bring in a highly-coveted No.6 to anchor his midfield anyway.

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is Bridge-bound after all (Image credit: Getty Images)

ESPN NL say that Liverpool are interested in PSV star Ibrahim Sangare, who has impressed since his move to the Eredivisie. The brother of former Manchester City star Kiki Musampa now represents Sangare – with Musampa admitting the Merseysiders' interest lately.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are both said to be interested in Sangare – but should Klopp agree personal terms with the Ivorian midfield warrior, he could be significantly cheaper than Caicedo.

VIDEO: Why Fabio Carvalho At Liverpool Didn't Work

Sangare has a release clause of just €35 million, meaning that he would be particularly cheap even compared to Romeo Lavia, who the Reds have been negotiating a deal on with Southampton.

With Cody Gakpo joining from PSV in the previous January transfer window, the Reds already have a star who knows Sangare well, too. Able to play as a lone holding midfielder or further ahead in a 4-3-3, the 25-year-old would offer much-needed shielding to the back four.

Ibrahim Sangare has been highly-rated for a number of years, now (Image credit: Getty)

Liverpool were said to have offered over £100m for Caicedo, meaning that bringing Sangare in would enable them to buy another one or two players before the transfer window slams shut.

Sangare is valued at €35m by Transfermarkt.

