Liverpool transfer news: Reds could join race to sign Jadon Sancho - report

Liverpool could join the race to sign Jadon Sancho if Mohamed Salah leaves the club, according to reports.

Manchester United made Sancho their leading transfer target last summer but were ultimately unable to get a deal over the line.

United are expected to renew their interest in the Borussia Dortmund wide man at the end of the campaign.

However, German outlet Bild reports that Liverpool could compete with their arch-rivals for Sancho’s signature.

The Reds have identified the 21-year-old as a potential long-term successor to Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international has been linked with a move to La Liga in recent months, with Real Madrid and Barcelona both thought to be admirers of the forward.

Reports suggest Liverpool are concerned that Salah could push to leave Anfield before the start of next season, particularly if the Reds miss out on Champions League football.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently four points adrift of the top four in the Premier League with only five games remaining.

Salah hinted that he might be open to a new challenge in an interview with Spanish publication AS in December,

“I think [Real] Madrid and Barcelona are top clubs,” he said. “We never know what is going to happen in the future, but right now I'm focused on winning the Premier League and the Champions League again with my club.”

Liverpool are beginning to work on contingency plans in case their star man is no longer at the club next term.

Bild’s story states that Sancho’s impressive performances for Dortmund have not gone unnoticed by Klopp.

The England international has scored six goals and provided nine assists in the Bundesliga this season.

Dortmund are facing their own battle to qualify for the Champions League, with Edin Terzic’s side having fought back from a seven-point deficit to sit just a point outside the top four.

