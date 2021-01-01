Liverpool transfer news: Reds set to announce deals for two teenage starlets

Liverpool are poised to complete the signings of two teenage defenders, according to reports.

Stefan Bajcetic and Calum Scanlon are on the verge of moving to Anfield after agreeing personal terms with the Premier League champions.

Liverpool will be without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for most of the season, while Joel Matip has recently joined his defensive colleagues in the treatment room.

Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams have been called upon much more than Jurgen Klopp would have expected in the summer.

Fabinho has also been redeployed in the heart of the backline as Liverpool attempt to find solutions to their defensive injury crisis.

Several prominent former Liverpool players - including Jamie Carragher, Peter Crouch and John Aldridge - have urged the club to sign a new centre-back in the January transfer window.

Bajcetic and Scanlon are both defenders but neither will go into the senior squad at Anfield.

The teenagers are expected to be part of Liverpool’s Under-18s for the time being, but could go on to become regular first-teamers.

According to Goal , Bajcetic will join from Celta Vigo in a deal worth around £225,000.

Manchester United were also interested in the youngster, but Liverpool have won the race for his signature.

Scanlon, meanwhile, will cost around £400,000 from Championship side Birmingham.

Liverpool fans will hope to see at least one senior defender arrive on Merseyside during the January transfer window.

Klopp’s side have stuttered of late, dropping points in consecutive draws with West Brom and Newcastle.

Liverpool still sit on top of the Premier League table going into 2021 but their lead has been cut to three points.

The Reds return to action against Southampton on Monday night, by which time they may lead the standings on goal difference alone.

Manchester United have the opportunity to move level on points with their arch-rivals when they face Aston Villa on New Year’s Day.

NOW READ

GIVEAWAY Win prizes every day during FourFourTwo's 12 Days of Christmas

FAREWELL Maradona, Charlton, Rossi and more: the footballing icons who left us in 2020

FEATURE Fans 1 Chewbacca 0: What it was like to go to a Boxing Day match... with an actual crowd