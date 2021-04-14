Liverpool v Real Madrid: Second leg preview
Can Liverpool, at Anfield, turn around a 3-1 defeat from last week’s clash against Real Madrid? The MoneyMan, Shakes Rampedi and Oliver Keohane discuss.
WATCH: Liverpool v Real Madrid preview
