Livingston seal Ciaron Brown loan signing

Livingston have signed Ciaron Brown on loan from Cardiff until the end of this season.

The 21-year-old Northern Ireland defender will be familiar face to Lions fans, having joined the Ladbrokes Premiership club on a loan deal a year ago.

Brown played six league games for Livingston before returning to Cardiff, where he has made just one appearance this season.

The transfer was confirmed on Livi’s official website, with the club saying in a statement: “We are all thrilled to have Ciaron back at Livingston for the second half of the campaign.”