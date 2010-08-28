Luis Garcia set for Panathinaikos switch

The 32-year-old former Liverpool player has agreed to join the Greek club on a one-year deal after being released by Racing Santander.

"It's an exceptional honour for me that I will continue my career with Panathinaikos," the former Spain forward told Greek sports daily Sport Day.

"It is a big opportunity for me to win new titles in my career with the biggest club in Greece."

Garcia, who can also play as a winger, had a disappointing year with La Liga side Santander after joining them from Atletico Madrid, making just 14 appearances last season.

Garcia has also played for Spain 18 times but the most notable period in his career came at Anfield, where he helped Liverpool to the Champions League crown in 2005.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums