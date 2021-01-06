Man Utd transfer news: Rio Ferdinand names dream attack and hints at major deal

Rio Ferdinand says he wants to see Manchester United sign Jack Grealish this summer.

The Aston Villa captain was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford ahead of the start of this season.

United ultimately cooled their interest after Villa demanded £100m for their prized asset, with the Red Devils unwilling to spend more than £60m.

Recent reports suggest Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will renew their efforts to sign the England international at the end of the campaign.

And Ferdinand, who won six Premier League titles with United, has backed his former club’s efforts to acquire Grealish.

When asked what his dream United attack would look like, Ferdinand found space to include the Villa skipper.

"Scott McTominay holding, [Paul] Pogba alongside him, a bit advanced maybe,” the pundit said on Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE .

"Bruno [Fernandes] in the 10, Grealish on the left, [Marcus] Rashford up top and [Mason] Greenwood on the right. Imagine that - I’m licking my lips right now.”

Ferdinand also said he would not mind Pogba leaving the club if Grealish was brought in as his replacement.

The France international has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, with some reports suggesting Solskjaer is willing to let him go .

"I don’t care if Pogba goes or not, Grealish is my man,” Ferdinand added.

“I have heard from a lot of people that he is diligent in all the work he does off the pitch to get to where he is now. You are seeing results week in and week out.

"If I am a manager of a top team in England, a top three or four team, then I would not allow him to stay there, I would go and take him."

United return to action against Manchester City in the semi-finals of the League Cup on Tuesday.

