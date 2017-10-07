Man Utd's injury concerns mount as Fellaini limps out of Belgium match

Marouane Fellaini could be an injury doubt for Manchester United's Premier League match at Liverpool after limping out of Belgium's World Cup qualifier away to Bosnia-Herzegovina on Saturday.

A resurgent Fellaini has scored three Premier League goals this season, as well as netting in the Champions League defeat of Basel at Old Trafford, after stepping up in the absence of the injured Paul Pogba.

But the midfielder was replaced in the 29th minute of Belgium's match in Sarajevo after going down with an injury sustained to his left knee.

And with Michael Carrick struggling to shake off a knock that has kept him out of Premier League action all season, Jose Mourinho's midfield options are likely to be severely restricted for the trip to Anfield on October 14.

Ander Herrera looks set to partner Nemanja Matic in midfield, with Daley Blind and Juan Mata among the other alternatives to play in the middle of the park.

Romelu Lukaku also missed Belgium's match against Bosnia-Herzegovina, with the on-form striker unavailable for Roberto Martinez's side due to an ankle problem.

United are only behind rivals Manchester City on goal difference at the top of the Premier League, both sides having taken 19 points from their first seven fixtures.