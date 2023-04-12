Manchester City set to sign Jude Bellingham, after Liverpool pull out of race: report
Manchester City are to sign Liverpool target Jude Bellingham, following the Reds withdrawing from the running to sign the teen
Manchester City look set to beat Liverpool to the signing of Jude Bellingham.
This follows widespread rumours that the Reds are pulling out of the race to sign the Borussia Dortmund superstar. Liverpool have a lot of rebuilding to complete this summer after a poor season in which they may not even finish in the European spots.
And with Bellingham costing upwards of nine figures, it appears that Jurgen Klopp would rather invest his summer transfer fund in multiple players, rather than the one marquee buy.
According to Italian journalist Matte Moretto (opens in new tab) of Relevo (opens in new tab), that just leaves Manchester City as the first-choice destination for Bellingham this summer. Real Madrid are also said to be interested.
But with Carlo Ancelotti confirming that both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric will be offered new contracts (opens in new tab), playing time might be difficult for Bellingham at the Bernabeu.
The Mail (opens in new tab), meanwhile, are reporting that Ilkay Gundogan is on the radar for Barcelona. Should the City captain depart at the end of the season, Bellingham would become a direct replacement, as one former Dortmund midfielder steps into the shoes of another.
City are building a core of exciting English stars in recent years, with the Three Lions' World Cup squad featuring more players from the Etihad than any other club. The five who went to Qatar were Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, John Stones and Kalvin Phillips.
Still just 19 years of age, Bellingham has already captained Dortmund and has played 24 times for England already.
The midfielder is worth €120m, according to Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
Jurgen Klopp has addressed the "clear need" for a Liverpool rebuild this summer – and reports suggest there could be a lot of money spent.
Josko Gvardiol is a top target, with Mason Mount on the wishlist, too. Seven other players are in the summer plans, with an eye on the future as well. A player dubbed "the next Luka Modric" could be targeted, while Benfica's latest starlet Florentino Luis is being considered. 15-year-old Kendry Paez is also being linked.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola meanwhile has claimed that Erling Haaland can rival Lionel Messi's records, while admitting the striker is "always happy". One supercomputer has predicted City to win the Champions League and one Burnley star has suggested Vincent Kompany is ready to manage at the Etihad already.
