Manchester City set to sign Jude Bellingham, after Liverpool pull out of race: report

Manchester City look set to beat Liverpool to the signing of Jude Bellingham.

This follows widespread rumours that the Reds are pulling out of the race to sign the Borussia Dortmund superstar. Liverpool have a lot of rebuilding to complete this summer after a poor season in which they may not even finish in the European spots.

And with Bellingham costing upwards of nine figures, it appears that Jurgen Klopp would rather invest his summer transfer fund in multiple players, rather than the one marquee buy.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to invest across the team rather than in one £100m superstar (Image credit: Getty)

According to Italian journalist Matte Moretto (opens in new tab) of Relevo (opens in new tab), that just leaves Manchester City as the first-choice destination for Bellingham this summer. Real Madrid are also said to be interested.

But with Carlo Ancelotti confirming that both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric will be offered new contracts (opens in new tab), playing time might be difficult for Bellingham at the Bernabeu.

The Mail (opens in new tab), meanwhile, are reporting that Ilkay Gundogan is on the radar for Barcelona. Should the City captain depart at the end of the season, Bellingham would become a direct replacement, as one former Dortmund midfielder steps into the shoes of another.

City are building a core of exciting English stars in recent years, with the Three Lions' World Cup squad featuring more players from the Etihad than any other club. The five who went to Qatar were Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, John Stones and Kalvin Phillips.

Pep Guardiola is building an English core of players (Image credit: Getty Images)

Still just 19 years of age, Bellingham has already captained Dortmund and has played 24 times for England already.

The midfielder is worth €120m, according to Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

