Manchester United goalkeeper Johnstone completes Aston Villa loan move

Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has returned to Aston Villa for another loan spell.

Johnstone made 22 appearances for Villa after joining on loan in January 2017 and he heads back to Villa Park ahead of the new Championship season.

The 24-year-old, who is yet to make a Premier League appearance for United, has previously had loan spells at clubs including Scunthorpe United, Preston North End and Doncaster Rovers.

"I am delighted to be back," Johnstone told Villa's website. "I really enjoyed my last spell here - it's a great club with top players and passionate fans.

"I can't wait to get started now. I believe it can be a special season for all of us and I will be working hard each and every day to produce the kind of performances that will help us achieve what we're aiming for."