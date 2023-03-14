Manchester United report: 'the new Thierry Henry' set for huge move this summer

Manchester United are preparing a big move for a player dubbed 'the new Thierry Henry'.

The Red Devils have hit the buffers of late after winning the League Cup, struggling in recent matches against the likes of Liverpool and Southampton. While there is an acceptance that they need to strengthen across the field, the lack of a world-class striker alongside Marcus Rashford on the left flank is one of the clearest weaknesses in the team.

Manchester United have been linked extensively with Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen in recent weeks – but with both players comes the problem of negotiating with the infamously hard-nosed Tottenham Hotspur and Napoli. A solution may have presented itself, however.

Manchester United are chasing a player similar in style to Marcus Rashford (Image credit: Simon Stacpoole/Offside via Getty Images)

According to PianetaMilan (opens in new tab) in Italy, Rafael Leao is on the radar for the Red Devils, as well as being a target for the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and United's neighbours, Manchester City.

The AC Milan man was integral to I Rossoneri's first Scudetto title in 11 years last term striking 11 goals in 34 last season and has hitting another eight in the league this season. Crucially for a manager who enjoys positional rotation like Erik ten Hag, Leao is capable from either the left flank or as a centre-forward – similar to the talismanic Rashford.

The Portuguese is locked in contract talks with Milan, who he joined in 2019. There is a possibility that he may have outgrown Italian football, however – and with his current deal expiring in 2024, this summer might be the best time to cash in on him.

Compared favourably with the legendary Thierry Henry, Leao has a similar running style for his height and build, coming off the left flank to finish chances centrally. His strength and physicality make him a solid option as a lone No.9 to complement Rashford out left – though he has the pace and trickier to operate on the touchline.

Erik ten Hag has made it clear that Harry Maguire isn't in his long-term plans (Image credit: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

After representing his nation at every youth level, Leao made his Portugal debut in 2021, two years after moving to Italy from Lille. A 20% sell-on clause (opens in new tab) was included in his move to Milan, however, meaning that the seven-time European champions will likely demand a much higher fee than the €35 million that they paid for his services.

Leao is valued at €85m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

