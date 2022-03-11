Manchester United report: Senior players have decided their favoured candidate to be manager
By Mark White published
Manchester United are still on the hunt for a permanent manager – and the dressing room have made their decision on who they want
Manchester United players favour PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino over Ajax's Erik Ten Hag as manager.
It's been a difficult week for Pochettino, having watched his Paris Saint-Germain side crash out of the Champions League last-16 in spectacular fashion, after being 2-0 up in the tie against Real Madrid. Despite this failure, however, he is still the favourite to take over at Old Trafford.
Ralf Rangnick is currently in interim command and will step aside at the end of the current campaign to assume a consultancy role.
According to the Metro, Ten Hag has reached out to United stars in order to gauge the mood of the camp, ahead of his potential arrival in the northwest – but the players themselves are more convinced of Pochettino's credentials.
Though Pochettino's only major trophy remains last season's Coupe de France with PSG, the 50-year-old impressed majorly in the Premier League first with Southampton, before establishing Tottenham Hotspur as a big six team and taking the Lilywhites to a Champions League final in 2019.
United are potentially set for a summer of upheaval. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to leave the club at current, while Paul Pogba is out of contract and has not yet decided on his future. Marcus Rashford has been the latest to be linked with a move away from the 20-time Premier League champions.
The Red Devils are currently fifth in the table with 10 games remaining.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
