Manchester United reached agreement on major star to exit NOW: report

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag looks on after his side's defeat against Liverpool

Manchester United are said to have agreed a late loan deal for one of their most high-profile stars.

Despite the transfer window having slammed shut in England on August 30, other countries around Europe have still been able to buy and sell players depending on their own individual deadlines. One of those countries is Turkey, with deals still possible until September 13.

Two members of Erik ten Hag's squad have been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in recent days, with Antony said to have been watched closely by Fenerbahce. But it is his Brazilian team-mate that is continuing to catch the eye elsewhere.

WATCH | How Liverpool Just Destroyed Man United

Casemiro has been linked with a move away from the club on loan over the week and according to Türkiye Gazetesi, the former Real Madrid man is said to have snubbed Galatasaray's advances, despite Manchester United agreeing a one-year loan deal for him.

The experienced 32-year-old has been lambasted in the media for his showing against Arne Slot's side at the Theatre of Dreams last weekend and was arguably at fault for both of Liverpool's first-half goals. He was subsequently replaced by youngster Toby Collyer at half-time by Ten Hag.

Casemiro's stock has dwindled so far this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since then, talk has increased around Casemiro's future and the report states how he told club officials this week he does not want to move away from Manchester. The Red Devils have brought in former PSG man Manuel Ugarte and it now looks like he could be the natural replacement for the Brazil international.

Last season, Sky pundit Jamie Carragher was scathing in his criticism of Casemiro. The former Liverpool man said after United's 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace that, “This has to stop,” claiming, “The football has left him.”

Carragher has been critical of Casemiro (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Transfermarkt values the hard-hitting midfielder at €20milllion (£16.8million) and it is thought the club considered a permanent exit for him this summer, only for his stock to rise during their pre-season endeavours in the United States. FourFourTwo nods that if Manchester United were to loan him out now, it would make no sense should injuries again pile up like they did last season.

“I think that in football everyone has to take responsibility," said Ten Hag recently regarding the former Sao Paulo man. "I’m sure he is a great character and he won everything in his career that you can imagine. I am sure he will keep contributing to our team and Casemiro is always winning so he will be there.”

