Manchester United report: Chelsea forward Timo Werner set for surprise Old Trafford move, thanks to Ralf Rangnick influence

Manchester United are set to bid for Chelsea forward Timo Werner, according to reports.

Ralf Rangnick is a big admirer of the forward, who he worked with at RB Leipzig and the German is looking to improve his squad in January. Though Rangnick is just an interim boss, he is set to assume a consultancy role after his contract ends and is set to reshape the club in his image.

While United have plenty of forwards available to them, there are few that offer the kind of pressing that Werner does. The Germany international may also be the kind of player to get better levels from those around him, making runs that could free other players.

Werner has struggled since making the switch from Leipzig in the summer of 2020 and Chelsea would probably welcome getting rid of the player if they could recoup some of the near £50m they spent on him.

While Werner certainly offers a lot to the right kind of team, however, there are plenty of reasons to believe that he wouldn't be right for United - or to believe the rumour at all.

United already have plenty of options in attack, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood as strikers who can play centrally - the latter of which Rangnick chose to single out for special praise publically. Whether the club would add yet another forward is dubious.

And while Werner has underwhelmed since making the move from the Bundesliga, Thomas Tuchel has shown plenty of faith in countrymen. The Blues boss even sold Tammy Abraham at the expense of keeping Werner as a part of the squad.

While Chelsea would no doubt settle for less money than they paid for the pacy hitman, he would still be expensive - and with United in dire need of rebuilding in other areas, Werner is unlikely to be a priority.

Manchester United are said to also be interested in the likes of Tariq Lamptey, Frenkie De Jong and Amadou Haidara.