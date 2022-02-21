Manchester United report: Cristiano Ronaldo will be allowed to leave this summer

Manchester United will allow Cristiano Ronaldo to walk away from the club this summer, should the superstar striker wish to leave Old Trafford.

That is according to the Express, who feel the club will not stand in his way even though he has another year to run on his contract. Old Trafford bosses believe the player's future may depend on whether or not Manchester United qualify for the Champions League this season. Failure to do so will almost certainly see Ronaldo depart.

The Portuguese superstar rejoined United last summer after 13 years away. Ronaldo returned as one of the greatest players to ever have played the game, after winning multiple titles with Real Madrid and Juventus.

However, the reunion has not gone according to plan. Despite Ronaldo scoring nine Premier League goals in 22 games, he has been criticised for his lack of work rate and his body language when things aren't going well.

Manchester United currently sit fourth in the table after 23 games, but have Arsenal and other clubs breathing down their necks in the battle to seal a Champions League berth. Failure to finish the season in the Champions League places will hit the club financially, and may also prove a stumbling block in the summer transfer market.

The loss of Cristiano Ronaldo could be the most dramatic outcome if all.

