Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag left "surprised" by contract snub
By Ed McCambridge published
Ajax manager ten Hag is among the frontrunners to succeed Ralf Rangnick as the new Red Devils manager
Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has been left "stunned" and "surprised" by Manchester United's failure to offer him a contract following talks, leaving the Dutchman considering his next move.
That is according to the Mirror, who report that ten Hag had been expecting a contract offer this week after recent discussions. ten Hag had reportedly informed the United board that money was not an issue and that he would be happy to accept a lower wage and would not challenge decision makers over transfer budgets.
The renowned coach comes from a wealthy background and is already financially secure thanks to his stake in his family business as well as his earnings as a player and manager.
Despite assuring the club that he simply wanted the chance to coach in the Premier League, no offer has yet been made to the 52-year-old, leaving him feeling snubbed.
United want to speak to other candidates – with PSG gaffer Maurico Pochettino and Spain's Luis Enrique linked – before they make a final call.
Yet the pressure may now be on to make a decision, or risk losing ten Hag, who is a popular candidate among the fanbase.
The Red Devils are minded to take their time over the appointment, given their recent failure in appointing managers. David Moyes, Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal., Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Rangnick have all struggled to replicate the success of former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who delivered 13 Premier League titles during his 26-year stewardship.
It is likely no decision will be announced until the summer, meaning ten Hag will have to remain patient for the time being.
More Manchester United stories
NEW MANAGER Ajax chief Edwin van der Sar says "we're ready" for Erik Ten Hag to leave for Old Trafford
MISERABLE MAGUIRE It's official: Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is the most miserable player in the Premier League
TRANSFER REPORT Manchester United plot all-England midfield next season with two sensational summer signings
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A fluent German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany national team. Key FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the teenager’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020; a detailed history of the Berlin Derby and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.