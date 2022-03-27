Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag left "surprised" by contract snub

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has been left "stunned" and "surprised" by Manchester United's failure to offer him a contract following talks, leaving the Dutchman considering his next move.

That is according to the Mirror, who report that ten Hag had been expecting a contract offer this week after recent discussions. ten Hag had reportedly informed the United board that money was not an issue and that he would be happy to accept a lower wage and would not challenge decision makers over transfer budgets.

The renowned coach comes from a wealthy background and is already financially secure thanks to his stake in his family business as well as his earnings as a player and manager.

Despite assuring the club that he simply wanted the chance to coach in the Premier League, no offer has yet been made to the 52-year-old, leaving him feeling snubbed.

United want to speak to other candidates – with PSG gaffer Maurico Pochettino and Spain's Luis Enrique linked – before they make a final call.

Yet the pressure may now be on to make a decision, or risk losing ten Hag, who is a popular candidate among the fanbase.

The Red Devils are minded to take their time over the appointment, given their recent failure in appointing managers. David Moyes, Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal., Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Rangnick have all struggled to replicate the success of former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who delivered 13 Premier League titles during his 26-year stewardship.

It is likely no decision will be announced until the summer, meaning ten Hag will have to remain patient for the time being.

