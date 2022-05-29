Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag makes young duo top transfer targets

New Manchester United (opens in new tab) manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly made Ajax (opens in new tab) defender Jurrien Timber and Benfica (opens in new tab) forward Darwin Nunez two of his top transfer targets.

The Dutchman started work on Monday, ahead of what could (and needs to) be a busy summer of squad rebuilding Old Trafford.

And it appears that the ex-Ajax head coach - who concluded his tenure with the Dutch giants by leading them to a second successive Eredivisie title - has his eye on two of the most promising talents in Europe.

According to the Mirror (opens in new tab), he has instructed United to prioritise signing centre-half Timber and striker Nunez.

With Harry Maguire having struggled for form throughout 2021/22 and Cristiano Ronaldo out of contract at the end of next season, it would be no surprise to see United do business in both positions.

Ten Hag handed Timber - who can also play at right-back - his Ajax debut in March 2020.

The 20-year-old won his first six caps for the Netherlands last year and will have his sights set on a spot in former United boss Louis van Gaal's 2022 World Cup squad.

Ajax are said to to want £35 million for Timber, who joined Ajax's academy from arch-rivals Feyenoord (opens in new tab) in 2014 (along with twin brother Quinten, who currently plays as a midfielder for Utrecht).

Nunez, on the other hand, per the Mirror the report, would set United back roughly £80 million - due to Benfica having to pay his former club Almeria 20% of any transfer fee.

But the Uruguay international - who turns 23 in June - might just live up to such a price tag.

In 41 appearances in all competitions this season, he scored 34 goals - including six in the Champions League, where he scored home and away against Liverpool (opens in new tab) in the quarter-finals.