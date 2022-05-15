Manchester United report: Paul Pogba set for Juventus return

Paul Pogba could return to Juventus when his Manchester United deal expires next month, with the Serie A giants reportedly keen on signing the midfielder for a second time.

Pogba's Old Trafford future has long been the subject of speculation, and Red Devils interim boss Ralf Rangnick more or less confirmed last month that the French World Cup winner will leave the club this summer. Rangnick said:

"As it seems right now, he will not renew his contract and I don’t know, maybe the club or [incoming new manager] Erik [ten Hag] will not want to renew his contract; I don’t know. It’s most likely he won’t be here anymore next season."

And with Pogba unlikely to feature again this term having picked up a calf injury in April's 4-0 loss at Liverpool, it looks like he has played his last game for United.

According to Goal, Juve are preparing to hold talks with Pogba's representatives about bringing the 29-year-old back to Turin.

Pogba joined Juve in 2012 following his first United spell, going on to make 178 appearances and winning the Serie A title in each of his four campaigns with the Bianconeri.

United re-signed him for a then record £93.2 million in 2016 - a now extortionate-looking fee for a mercurial player who has excited and frustrated in equal measure.