Manchester United report: Ralf Rangnick handed astonishing £100m transfer budget for January, with big stars lined up

Manchester United interim manager has been given license to reshape the Red Devils' squad in the winter transfer window - with an incredible £100m kitty to spend.

Reports are suggesting that the German has identified a number of star names he would like to bolster the squad - and that even though he is only managing in the Premier League on a temporary basis, his future role as a consultant at Old Trafford will allow him to pick out players who can join as soon as possible.

Amadou Haidara from Rangnick's former club, RB Leipzig, has been touted as a ball-winner in midfield that could immediately boost the midfield options. The Malian midfielder is dynamic and strong in the tackle, with Rangnick said to be a huge fan.

Haidara should cost around £30m and United are said to be making the search for a defensive-minded player in the centre of the park a priority - but that could just be the start of a mad spending spree.

Fellow Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku has shone this season, despite Jesse Marsche's side showing patchy form. The Frenchman is reportedly on the Old Trafford radar, too - despite no obvious place to fit him in.

United already have a wealth of options in attack, with the likes of Donny van de Beek and Jesse Lingard already failing to get their desired game-time. While Nkunku is a phenomenal prospect who is lighting up Europe, it seems a little odd that he would move to the northwest of England right now.

The big deal that Rangnick would like to complete, however, is for Erling Haaland.

Another Bundesliga star, Haaland has been coveted by United ever since his Red Bull Salzburg days. Rangnick's predecessor, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, was a big fan of the Norwegian, having worked with him at Molde - and United actually failed in a bid for him when Borussia Dortmund secured the striker's services.

Rangnick though reportedly has a good relationship with Alf-Inge, Erling's father, who played for Manchester City.

The Red Devils host Arsenal in the Premier League tonight.