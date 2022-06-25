Manchester United report: Frenkie De Jong deal 'very close'
By Tom Hancock published
The Barcelona midfielder could become the first signing of the Erik ten Hag era at Old Trafford
Manchester United (opens in new tab) are reportedly 'very close' to completing the signing of Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona (opens in new tab).
The Netherlands midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford, where he would reunite with compatriot Erik ten Hag - his boss at Ajax (opens in new tab).
And, according to Barcelona-based outlet Sport (via Football365) (opens in new tab), United are on the verge of sealing a deal worth around £68m for the 25-year-old.
United are crying out for extra quality in midfield - and the wonderfully well-rounded De Jong should certainly provide that.
Legendary Red Devils defender Gary Pallister believes De Jong would fit right in at his former club. Speaking to Metro earlier this week, he said (opens in new tab):
"Hopefully they can get the deal done; De Jong is at the right age, has plenty of experience and is the type of player that can really express himself at a place like United.
"He is used to the pressure and the spotlight having been at Barcelona, so he would certainly tick a box..."
So, De Jong could be about to become United's first summer signing - but he might have found himself on the other side of the Manchester divide had things panned out differently three years ago.
While he ultimately moved to Barca for £65m, he revealed that he had spoken to Pep Guardiola about joining Manchester City (opens in new tab).
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and is also a keen follower of Borussia Dortmund. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
