Manchester United: Sporting’s rising star Ruben Amorim added to Red Devils manager shortlist

Manchester United have added Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim to their list of candidates to become full-time boss at the end of the season, say reports.

Ralf Rangnick appears set to come in on an interim basis until the end of the season at Old Trafford, and the German could then move into an executive role to make way for a permanent manager.

The Sun reports that Sporting’s 36-year-old boss Amorim has caught the attention of the Premier League giants thanks to his exploits in Portugal.

He led the Lisbon club to their first league title in 19 years in his first full season in charge last term, and last week he guided them into the Champions League last 16 with a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund.

The newspaper says that Amorim is being tracked by several top European clubs, including United, and he’s been added to a Manchester shortlist that also includes Mauricio Pochettino, Brendan Rodgers and Erik Ten Hag.

Amorim would certainly be a riskier option than his more experienced counterparts, given his youth and the fact that his top-flight managerial career is only in its third season.

He would come at a cost though, as a contract renewal until 2024 that the Portuguese agreed with Sporting in March included a €30 million (£25m) release clause.

The former Benfica midfielder has a remarkable success rate in his short managerial career so far, though, winning the Portuguese League Cup with Braga in 2019/20 before repeating the feat at Sporting last season and adding the Primeira Liga title too.

He has averaged 2.38 points per game at Sporting, after achieving the same average at Braga, and his side are in the title fight again this season.

They currently sit third in the standings, two points behind Lisbon rivals and league leaders Benfica and behind Porto on goal difference.

