Manchester United star linked with Bayer Leverkusen

Manchester United left-back Brandon Williams could join German side Bayer Leverkusen on loan next month, according to Sky in Germany.

Leverkusen's on-loan full-back Santiago Arias suffered a broken leg while playing for the Colombia national team and are looking to add depth to their squad in January. Die Werkself currently sit second in the Bundesliga, going into the Christmas break, just two points behind defending champions Bayern Munich.

Leverkusen are understood to want Williams on a permanent basis but United are only entertaining a loan move for the 20-year-old, who can play at left or right-back.

Williams made 36 appearances in all competitions last season and was a regular in the Red Devils' run to the semi-finals of the Europa League, but the England Under-21 international has found games harder to come by in 2020/21. He has played just five times since the beginning of the campaign.

United are keen for Williams, who is highly rated by the coaching staff at Old Trafford, to get more first-team experience but don't want to lose the homegrown full-back on a permanent basis. He has fallen down the pecking order, with Luke Shaw and new arrival Alex Telles established as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first-choices for the left-back role.

Premier League Southampton, who are enjoying a fine season under Ralph Hasenhuttl, are also interested in a temporary switch for Williams and may look to return with a loan offer, having been rebuffed earlier this summer.