Manchester United targeting superstar left-back as first Ruben Amorim buy: report

Ruben Amorim already wants to improve his squad in the transfer market

Manchester United have identified yet another target in their quest for a new left-back.

Ruben Amorim is said to have already stressed the importance of improving his squad after he was appointed as Erik ten Hag's successor earlier this month. The 39-year-old is ranked at no.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now.

It remains to be seen whether enough wiggle room has been allocated for Manchester United to make a move in January, but a new name has emerged as their search for a new defender continues.

Manchester United add Theo Hernandez to their wishlist as left-back search goes on

Theo Hernandez is one of the best left-back's in world football at present (Image credit: Alamy)

Sky in Germany has in the past reported that the Red Devils continue to keep an eye on Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies, but in FourFourTwo's view, it looks increasingly likely that the Canada international will join Real Madrid.

However, a new report has suggested AC Milan star Theo Hernandez is now being watched carefully by those at Old Trafford with a summer move being touted.

Alphonso Davies looks to be on his way out of Germany this summer (Image credit: Alamy)

Hernandez has a contract in Milan until 2026 and has in the past spoken about his desire to remain at the San Siro, given the 27-year-old moved to the club from Real Madrid five years ago.

“I’m very happy here," the former Real Sociedad loanee said via Fabrizio Romano recently. "[The] people, fans, teammates all show me their love and this is crucial. I’m so, so happy at Milan."

The talented France international has played 36 times for his country and would be some coup if Manchester United could agree to a move for the defender.

Right-back Diogo Dalot previously spent time at AC Milan on loan from Manchester United before establishing himself as a regular first-team option.

Amorim could only muster a 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town in his first game as Manchester United manager, with the onus on now heightening the club's Premier League position before the end of the season.

Next up on Thursday is a clash with Bodo/Glint in the UEFA Europa League before Everton arrive at Old Trafford at the weekend.