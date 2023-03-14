Manchester United to abandon Harry Kane pursuit because they don't want to deal with one particular 'nightmare': report

Manchester United are to prioritise Napoli’s Victor Osimhen or Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus over Tottenham captain Harry Kane in their summer search for a striker, say reports.

Kane has been repeatedly linked with the Old Trafford club during a disappointing season for Spurs, with the England skipper entering the final year of his contract in July.

The unanticipated mid-season exit of Cristiano Ronaldo left the Red Devils short of a striker this season, with Wout Weghorst drafted in on loan in January to fill the gap .

United don't want to deal with Daniel Levy this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although a move for Kane appears like it could suit both parties, ESPN (opens in new tab)reports that it’s not looking likely.

The outlet says that United are put off by the prospect of negotiating with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, as they fear a drawn-out saga that could go all the way to deadline day.

Serie A top scorer Osimhen and Serbia international Vlahovic are therefore being looked at as alternatives.

A club source told ESPN (opens in new tab): “Having dealt with Levy in the past, they don't want to go through that nightmare all over again for Kane with so much at stake, so they might not even get involved.”

Osimhen has been in formidable form for Napoli this season (Image credit: Getty)

Kane, who turns 30 in July, has continued to produce impressive numbers this season, scoring 20 Premier League goals.

But another trophyless season awaits for the north London club, who suffered a meek Champions League last-16 exit to AC Milan last week and were eliminated from the FA Cup and League Cup earlier in the season.

Antonio Conte’s side sit fourth in the standings with a four-point gap over Newcastle below them, although the Magpies have a game in hand.

Osimhen has been a star man for a superb Napoli side this season, scoring a league-best 19 league goals in 22 games to send the Partenopei 18 points clear on top.

Vlahovic has struggled, though, with a return of eight goals in 17 games making him the target of criticism recently.

The Nigerian is valued at €70 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), with Vlahovic at €80m.

