Manchester United could make shock sale in order to land dream midfielder: report

Manchester United could be prepared to part with a player they thought they'd retain this summer, in order to land a player they want.

The Red Devils started the transfer window by laying down serious statements of intent, buying Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund for over £160 million combined – but talk of more incomings at Old Trafford has been quiet in recent weeks.

Manager Erik ten Hag is going to have to sell players in order to buy – and with Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports telling GIVEMESPORT that Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat wants a move to Manchester United, the Dutchman might have to move on stars he'd rather not.

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is wanted by Manchester United (Image credit: Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

According to Fabrice Hawkins of French outlet RMC Sport, there is interest in Victor Lindelof from Stade Rennais. United would much rather sell Harry Maguire, with Ten Hag omitting the England international from the squad that lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur last week but with more interest in Lindelof, United might choose to capitalise on that move in order to bring someone new.

Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice has been linked in recent weeks, as has Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi. According to Fabrizio Romano, however, Lindelof is going nowhere.

The Italian transfer guru tweeted earlier in the year that Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid both had interest in the Swede but it seems as if United are now too low on numbers at the back to consider a sale. Lindelof came off the bench against Wolves in the opening day of the season.

Ten Hag has just Raphael Varane, Maguire and Lindelof as right-footed centre-back options, with veteran Jonny Evans still training with the club. He has used Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw on the left side of his defensive partnership since assuming control at Old Trafford.

Manchester United's Victor Lindelof might be sacrificed for players Erik ten Hag prefers (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

As well as wanting a new defender and a new midfielder, United are keen on adding a backup goalkeeper to the squad before deadline.

Amrabat is valued at €30 million by Transfermarkt.

