Manchester United in line to sign 'the next Thierry Henry' to ease striking woes: report

Manchester United are looking to sign a player compared to Premier League legend, Thierry Henry, as Erik ten Hag reshapes his tired attack.

It's been a tough start to the season for the Red Devils who have lost five of their opening 10 league fixtures and already picked up two defeats in the Champions League. Ten Hag's side have struggled for goals, with Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund and Antony netting just once between them in the Premier League.

With Hojlund still working his way up to full fitness, Ten Hag could be exploring a move for another forward to ease the burden for the young Dane, as Manchester United look to bring in star quality.

Rasmus Hojlund still isn't fully fit yet (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian outlet Calciomercato claims that AC Milan forward Rafael Leao is being targeted in a big-money move that could transform fortunes at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese superstar rose to prominence in I Rossoneri's Scudetto-winning campaign the season before last from the left flank, showing the kind of poise and power that led the likes of Fabio Capello and Stefano Pioli to compare him with Thierry Henry.

There have been plenty interested in the tall, strong forward since, including Manchester City and Chelsea – but though Leao signed a new contract last season, things may not all be well at the San Siro.

The 24-year-old has been criticised for his lack of impact in big games and was recently taken off in favour of Luka Jovic during a clash with Napoli with the score poised at 2-2. Leao was said to be understandably unhappy with the decision, with the report claiming that he could reconsider a future that seemed rock solid.

Rafael Leao could be bound for the Premier League (Image credit: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

Milan only qualified for the Champions League by the skin of their teeth last term, finishing fourth in the table following Juventus's points deduction.

Leao is valued at €90m by Transfermarkt.

