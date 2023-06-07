Manchester United report: Wonderkid striker to join for €50m
Manchester United are seeking a new striker this summer and could have found the answer for around €50m
Manchester United could pay just €50 million to sort their striker woes this summer and fix their frontline.
The Red Devils have been lacking in a proven No.9 ever since Cristiano Ronaldo had his contract terminated at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford – who functions best on the left – has played up front in spells and was tasked with the job in the FA Cup final.
Anthony Martial has featured up front for Manchester United, too, while Wout Weghorst was brought in on loan as another option for the role – though he didn't score a single Premier League goal.
Manager Erik ten Hag is said to have his eye on a number of strikers including the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen – but one cut-price option has emerged for his side.
According to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, Atalanta hitman Rasmus Hojlund could be available this summer for €50m – around £43m.
The powerful Dane has the height and physicality that Ten Hag is looking for in a focal point and has impressed during his time in Serie A. At just 20, there is plenty of development left in him, too.
Arsenal have previously been interested in the forward but with Ten Hag now has a conundrum to consider. With such a young forward, the Dutchman has to consider whether Hojlund is ready at such a young age or whether €50m is too expensive a price to pay for a rotational option at the club.
Hojlund – who has been compared to Erling Haaland – only moved to Atalanta last summer from Sturm Graz, for a fee in the region of €17m.
The striker is valued at €35m by Transfermarkt.
More Manchester United stories
Manchester United transfer news is doing the rounds, with the Red Devils said to be in the market for several stars this summer.
Ten Hag wants a new striker. Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund has been linked with a £40m move, while Mohammed Kudus would cost as much, too. Kim Min-jae is seriously linked, while Mason Mount continues to be rumoured, too. Incredibly, Neymar has been linked as well.
United have also been reported to have interest in US midfielder Taylor Booth, while Adrian Rabiot has been linked, too.
