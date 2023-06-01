Manchester United report: Youri Tielemans makes announcement on his future

Manchester United target Youri Tielemans has given an update on his future, following Leicester City's relegation from the Premier League.

Despite winning their final game of the season against West Ham United at the King Power Stadium, the Foxes were consigned to the drop by Everton also winning. Leicester are just the second-ever Premier League title winners to be demoted and now face a firesale of some of their biggest assets.

Tielemans is out of contract at the end of this season, having failed to secure a move away from the East Midlands last summer – but now, the Belgian international has taken to Instagram to reveal that he will be departing the club after four and a half years.

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans will be leaving the club (Image credit: Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

"Dear Leicester City fans, after 4.5 special years and with a lot of gratitude I’m bidding farewell to this incredible club," the midfielder wrote. "From the first day I set foot on this ground, your warmth and passion embraced me.

"Victory and triumph, love, hope and even defeat. We’ve shared many special moments together. I am forever grateful for your unwavering support. Thank you to Khun Top, the board, the staff, the players and fans for having given me and my family a home. This is not a goodbye, but a heartfelt farewell."

The news will alert Manchester United who have been linked with Tielemans in the past and have plenty of holes to fix in their side this summer. 12 months ago, the Red Devils captured Christian Eriksen on a free transfer to shore up the middle of the park and they could now do the same thing with another Premier League star.

A small interaction between Ten Hag and Tielemans in February sparked rumours among United fans that a move could be imminent. Arsenal were linked with the former Monaco and Anderlecht schemer last summer but declined to pay the asking price, believed to be around £25 million.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is believed to be interested in Youri Tielemans (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Tielemans will leave Leicester as a hero for scoring the winner in the 2021 FA Cup final, the first time the Foxes ever won the trophy. He originally joined the club on loan in January of 2019 before signing permanently that summer, helping the club to back-to-back fifth-place finishes in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old is valued to be worth €30m by Transfermarkt.

