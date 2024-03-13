Manchester United have a Jadon Sancho Plan B – that will save them lots of money: report

Manchester United could be made an offer to trade in Jadon Sancho for a new model in the form of Donyell Malen once the England winger’s loan spell at Borussia Dortmund comes to an end this summer.

This is not the first time Manchester United have been touted as a potential destination for Dutch international Malen, who has scored once every other game for Dortmund in the Bundesliga this season (11 in 22 appearances) on top of claiming two assists.

And in contravention of the reality that swap deals never, ever actually happen, TeamTALK have passed on reporting from Fichajes.net that Dortmund are considering tabling exactly that kind of deal in a bid to get Sancho tied back down on a permanent basis at the Westfalenstadion.

Manchester United swap deal with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho is transfer plan B

Erik ten Hag fell out with Sancho earlier this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, they add that a further loan deal for Sancho currently looks like the more likely scenario.

With Sancho out of contract in 2026, the thinking is that United would have less command over a hefty fee next summer if Borussia Dortmund were to keep him occupied until then before moving for a more cut-price deal at the end of that extended loan.

Sancho was sent back on a temporary move to his former club in January following a bust-up with Erik Ten Hag, and has helped Dortmund overtake RB Leipzig to move up into the Champions League qualification places.

Donyell Malen has been touted to move to Manchester United in a swap deal (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 23-year-old scored his first goal since arriving back at the club on Saturday, which proved decisive in Dortmund’s narrow victory away to Werder Bremen.

Malen had scored the first goal in that game, with Sancho’s doubling the lead before being pegged back by a goal but holding on to see out the game.

Dortmund signed former Arsenal academy player Malen from PSV as Sancho’s replacement back in 2021 following the Englishman’s departure for Old Trafford.

More Manchester United stories

Reports have suggested Manchester United have opened talks with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi as Erik ten Hag's replacement, while summer transfer plans are also being made as they await the arrival of Dan Ashworth - with players said to be lined up regardless who is in the dugout next season.