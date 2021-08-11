Manchester United transfer news: Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial staying at Old Trafford

Manchester United will not be selling Paul Pogba or Anthony Martial this summer, according to reports.

Both Frenchmen have been linked with the exit door in recent weeks: Martial has been spoken of as a target for Inter, while Pogba is wanted by PSG.

But according to the Daily Telegraph, United have no intention of selling Martial before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

The former Monaco man had a difficult season in 2020/21, and the arrival of Jadon Sancho appears to have pushed him down the pecking order.

The emergence of Mason Greenwood has only increased the competition for places at the top of the pitch.

However, the forward remains part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans for the season ahead.

With Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford set to miss the start of the campaign with injury, Martial could be a regular starter in the next few weeks.

He has only recently returned from a knee problem which kept him out of the final two months of last term.

But Martial is nearing full fitness and could start when Solskjaer's side host Leeds on Saturday.

The United boss favours a big squad this season to ensure United can compete on four fronts.

With the coronavirus likely to have an impact again this term, Solskjaer wants to have plenty of options at his disposal.

Pogba will also remain at Old Trafford, at least until his contract expires next summer, according to the Daily Mail.

PSG had been considering a swoop for the Frenchman this month, but that is no longer financially viable following Lionel Messi's arrival in Paris.

The Ligue 1 giants now want to wait until next year, when they will attempt to sign Pogba on a free transfer.

United, in the meantime, will hope to convince the midfielder to sign a new long-term deal in Manchester.

But given how often he has been linked with the exit door over the last five years, that would appear improbable.

