Manchester United transfer news: PSG to offer Paul Pogba lucrative contract next summer

PSG will offer Paul Pogba a deal worth £510,000 per week in a bid to sign him next summer, according to reports.

The Manchester United midfielder will be out of contract in July 2022 and is wanted by PSG.

United have made little progress in their attempt to convince Pogba to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

There was talk that PSG could submit an offer to try and sign the France international before the current transfer window closes at the end of August.

That is no longer financially viable after the Ligue 1 giants completed the signing of Lionel Messi earlier this month.

They are still interested in the 28-year-old, though, and are preparing a package to offer him from 2022 onwards.

Pogba will be entitled to hold talks with non-English clubs from January 1 if he does not sign a new deal with United.

According to the Independent, PSG are willing to offer Pogba a contract worth £510,000 per week.

They are determined to win the race for the midfielder as they seek to build a team where global superstars are supplemented by Parisian locals.

The World Cup winners was born in Lagny-sur-Marne, a commune in the eastern suburbs of the French capital.

Pogba currently earns £290,000 per week at United, who are said to be willing to offer him a weekly pay rise of £110,000.

But that would still not come close to the wages PSG are planning to make available for the midfielder.

And the French club's offer would probably blow Real Madrid and Barcelona out of the water too.

All this leaves United in a tricky position. It looks increasingly likely that they will be without Pogba next season, and they will not even receive a transfer fee when he departs.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope Pogba continues to give everything to the cause this term as United seek silverware.

The 28-year-old was magnificent in Saturday's 5-1 victory over Leeds, providing four assists to equal the Premier League record.

