Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils aim to sign two big-name players this summer

Manchester United are targeting two big-name signings when the transfer market reopens for business, according to reports.

The Red Devils are currently working out their budget as they seek to improve their squad ahead of next season.

United beat Manchester City 2-0 in impressive fashion on Sunday, but they remain 11 points adrift of top spot in the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to close the gap next season as United seek their first title of the post-Alex Ferguson era.

According to Eurosport , the club wants to bring in two high-profile players to help them realise their ambitions.

However, they are currently unsure exactly how much money they will have to work with this summer.

Jadon Sancho is still on United’s shortlist after the club attempted to sign the Borussia Dortmund winger before the start of the current campaign.

Sancho is expected to leave Signal Iduna Park in the coming months, but United could face stiff competition for his signature this time around.

The Red Devils are also tempted by Erling Haaland, a player they believe has the ability to take them to the next level.

However, United are concerned that the race for the Norway international could turn into a bidding war involving several major clubs around Europe.

Solskjaer remains keen to bolster his defensive options, with a long-term partner for Harry Maguire seen as a priority.

Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde is among those being monitored by United, but the club could shelve those plans if Eric Bailly is able to prove his fitness.

Meanwhile Bruno Fernandes has asked for assurances over United’s recruitment plans before he considers signing a new contract, The Sun reports.

The Portugal international has been a revelation since moving to Old Trafford in January 2020, and United want to hand him an improved deal.

However, Fernandes will not put pen to paper until he has learned what United plan to do in the transfer market this summer.

