Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils could make move for Harry Kane in 2022

Manchester United will consider a move for Harry Kane next year, according to reports.

The England captain has been the subject of interest from Manchester City this summer, but the Premier League champions will reportedly drop their interest in the striker if they manage to complete a deal for Jack Grealish.

Kane wants to seek pastures new and did not turn up for training on Tuesday as planned, but a deal still looks difficult.

City may well renew their interest in Kane at the end of this season, when the Tottenham talisman will have only two years left on his contract.

But Pep Guardiola's side could face competition for the 28-year-old's signature in 12 months' time.

According to the Daily Star, Manchester United are delighted that City's bid to sign Kane this summer is likely to fail.

The reigning Premier League champions would be an even stronger proposition with the England international leading the line, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will be in a better position to challenge for the title if Kane stays put.

But United chiefs are also pleased because they are weighing up an approach for the frontman in 2022.

Erling Haaland is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer and will be on the shopping list of numerous clubs.

Indeed, City may prefer Haaland to Kane at the end of the campaign, particularly as the Norway international will be available for around £68m due to a release clause in his contract.

And with Kane not overly keen on a move overseas, United could jump to the front of the queue to sign him.

The aforementioned report states that the Red Devils will pursue either Haaland or Kane in 2022.

Either would be a fantastic signing, of course, and United will always be an appealing destination to world-class players.

Much could depend on what happens this season, though, while the Red Devils will not be the only club tracking the two strikers.

