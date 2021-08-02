Manchester City transfer news: Club to end Harry Kane interest if Jack Grealish signs

Manchester City will drop their interest in Harry Kane if they complete a deal for Jack Grealish, according to reports.

The Premier League champions have submitted a £100m bid for Grealish which Aston Villa look poised to accept.

It was initially reported that City would attempt to sign both England internationals this summer.

That always looked difficult financially, though, and the Manchester Evening News writes that Pep Guardiola is now prioritising Grealish.

Aston Villa are still keen to keep hold of their club captain and have offered him a new long-term deal in a bid to persuade him to stay put.

However, they are not expected to stand in Grealish's way if he asks to depart Villa Park.

And if a deal does go through, the report states that a move for Kane would no longer be financially viable.

The England captain still has three years left on his Tottenham contract and is valued at around £150m by Daniel Levy, the club's long-serving chairman.

Guardiola had been keen to sign Kane as a replacement for Sergio Aguero, who left the Etihad Stadium when his contract expired on June 30.

But the City boss will now have to look elsewhere for a new striker, with the club set to be priced out of a move for Kane.

The 28-year-old is thought to want to join City and plans to communicate that desire to Levy this week.

Yet that is unlikely to alter Tottenham's stance, which means we are likely to see Kane spend at least one more season with the north Londoners.

It will be interesting to see what Guardiola has in mind for his team's attack in 2021/22.

As things stand Gabriel Jesus is the only senior striker in City's squad, although Guardiola regularly used a false nine last term.

City may yet renew their interest in Kane if Grealish opts to stay at Villa, but Spurs supporters will be breathing a little easier nonetheless.

