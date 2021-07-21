Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils refuse to give up on Kieran Trippier

Manchester United still want to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid this summer, according to reports.

The Spanish side are keen to keep hold of the right-back, who was a key part of their La Liga title triumph last term.

Trippier still has two years left to run on his contract at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, and Atletico are not under any obligation to sell.

But United are not ready to admit defeat in their pursuit of the England international, writes talkSPORT.

A bid of £18m has already been rebuffed, however, so the Red Devils must increase their offer if they are to land the former Tottenham defender.

Given that Trippier is expected to provide competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka rather than necessarily usurp him, United might not be willing to pay a sizable sum.

Their pursuit would be boosted if Trippier went public with his desire to return to the English game.

But it is unclear if the 30-year-old, who is a popular figure in Madrid, would be willing to do so.

The Manchester Evening News reports that United are willing to make two more signings before the transfer window closes at the end of next month.

Jadon Sancho is expected to be officially unveiled as a Red Devil at some point this week.

Real Madrid are willing to sell Raphael Varane to United, while Tom Heaton has already made his return to Old Trafford to become a back-up goalkeeper.

Solskjaer also wants to add Trippier to his squad ahead of next season, and is mulling over a move for a central midfielder.

It's not hard to see why Solskjaer is pushing for more transfer activity. He has yet to win a trophy as United manager, and that must change in 2021/22 if he is to retain the faith of the supporters.

United finished second in the Premier League last season and will want to go one better next term.

Signing Trippier would further bolster their squad, but Atletico seem prepared to dig in their heels.

