Manchester United want Liverpool academy graduate as part of bold deal: report

Manchester United could be set to swoop for a former Liverpool defender as part of a widespread defensive shakeup under a rejuvenated Erik ten Hag.

After their worst campaign in Premier League history, hindered further by a torrid defensive record, changes appear to be afoot at Old Trafford, sparked by the arrival of Leny Yoro.

Having already seen the back of Raphael Varane and Willy Kambwala, as well as reported interest in both Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the underperforming backline looks set to appear much changed come the beginning of the Premier League season.

Manchester United moving for former Liverpool man

According to The Express, Manchester United are looking to bolster their options at right back with a move for Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams.

The Wales international is seen as a solid understudy to Diogo Dalot, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka expected to leave this summer, following a number of impressive campaigns by the Portuguese international.

Williams has developed into a solid option on the right hand side after two seasons of development at the City Ground following his £17 million move from Liverpool in 2022.

Williams has established himself (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Welshman has, however, struggled to tie down the right back role during his time in the East Midlands, with Serge Aurier and Nahuel Molina both playing more prominent roles forcing Williams into an unnatural left back role.

A move will undoubtedly hinge on whether the Red Devils can find a buyer for Wan-Bissaka before his current deal expires next summer, with funds expected to be limited due to PSR issues.

United are also thought to be chasing Bayern Munich's Noussair Mazraoui, who thrived under ten Hag during their time at Ajax, winning three Eredivisie titles together between 2019 and 2022.

Yoro has already signed (Image credit: Getty Images)

