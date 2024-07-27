Manchester United want Liverpool academy graduate as part of bold deal: report

By
published

Manchester United have cast an eye over a former fierce rival

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, May 2024
Erik ten Hag looks set to bolster his defensive options (Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester United could be set to swoop for a former Liverpool defender as part of a widespread defensive shakeup under a rejuvenated Erik ten Hag.

After their worst campaign in Premier League history, hindered further by a torrid defensive record, changes appear to be afoot at Old Trafford, sparked by the arrival of Leny Yoro.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.