Mane returns for Liverpool as Henderson is laid low

Sadio Mane has been named in Liverpool's starting line-up to face West Ham at London Stadium after a month on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old forward has endured a stop-start campaign so far this season, having served a three-match ban for a red card received in September's 5-0 defeat at Manchester City.

Nevertheless, he remains joint second in the Premier League goal standings for Jurgen Klopp's men, with three in five appearances.

Liverpool are without Jordan Henderson due to a thigh injury – placing the midfielder's participation in England's forthcoming friendlies against Brazil and Germany in doubt – meaning goalkeeper Simon Mignolet will take the armband against Slaven Bilic's strugglers.