Marotta: Van Persie too expensive for Juve

Van Persie is widely expected to leave Emirates Stadium this summer after refusing to extend his current contract, which expires in 12 months' time.

Manchester City and Manchester United are also keen on recruiting the goal-getter, along with the Serie A champions.

However, Juventus director Giuseppe Moratta believes no deal will take place as he does not see any great value in the move.

"A top player is not only judged by how much he costs," Moratta told Sky Sport Italia.

"It can also mean a player who costs less but on the pitch shows an absolute value.

"Van Persie is a great player, but Arsenal do not intend to lose him. And you cannot indulge in a player if the owners don't want [to sell].

"Talk of our real interest in him seems excessive to me."

Moratta confirmed that Paul Pogba, who has joined the club from Manchester United, will have his medical on Friday evening ahead of his proposed transfer.

"Pogba? He arrives tonight and he will quickly take his medical, then we will sort out the details of his contract," he added.