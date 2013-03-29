Marseille fan request for Nice game rejected

OM said on their website that the decision by Nice's administrative tribunal meant the Interior Ministry decree banning their fans from travelling to the Cote D'Azur on security grounds was now definitive.

Some 800 fans had planned to attend the game at the Stade du Ray on Sunday.

For safety reasons ahead of what is considered a high-risk game, the Nice prefectural office had planned to deploy some 200 extra state policemen.

Marseille are third in the standings with 51 points from 29 games, three points ahead of fifth-placed Nice.