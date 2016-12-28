Martial ponders Sevilla switch amid United frustration

Anthony Martial may look to end his Manchester United frustration by heading to Sevilla on loan, according to his agent.

The France forward has made only seven Premier League starts for Jose Mourinho's side this season and appears restless at Old Trafford.

And Martial's representative Philippe Lamboley revealed the possibility of a temporary switch to LaLiga is on the cards for the 21-year-old.

"We are studying the Sevilla option in detail," Lamboley told ABCdeSevilla.

"Sevilla are a very good club, are in a good position in LaLiga, play in the Champions League and have a great coach. That's all I can tell you."

Martial spoke out earlier this month about his growing irritation at being left out of the starting line-up, telling SFR Sport: "It is annoying to be on the bench, it is really annoying.

"But this is a test I have to get through. That's the way things go when you are still developing as a player and it forms your mentality.

"It is difficult because the only thing you want is to get out there and help the team and you cannot do that when you are on the bench. But that is a choice I have to accept."