Martinez backheel helps Porto sink Sporting

Sporting, who sacked coach Ricardo Sa Pinto on Friday, never stood a chance against a confident Porto side who beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Martinez opened the scoring after 10 minutes, cushioning a long pass with his knee and, as he turned on goal, applying a neat backheel that left Sporting keeper Rui Patricio stranded.

Argentine playmaker Lucho Gonzalez missed a penalty for Porto and Sporting had Marcos Rojo sent off before Porto's promising Colombian James Rodriguez added a second from the penalty spot with seven minutes to go.

Porto are joint leaders with Benfica on 14 points after six matches, eight ahead of 11th-placed Sporting.