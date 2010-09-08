Mertesacker out with broken eye socket

Mertesacker clashed with Azerbaijan's Vagif Dzhavadov in Germany's 6-1 win on Tuesday and had to be taken off in the 11th minute before X-rays revealed a broken eye socket.

"He will surely miss Saturday's match as well as Tuesday's game against Tottenham," coach Thomas Schaaf told reporters after further medical tests were completed on Wednesday.

"We will have to wait and see what will happen after that. This is not a good situation for us because apart from (defender) Naldo we are now missing a second central defender."

