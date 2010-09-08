Mertesacker out with broken eye socket
By app
BERLIN - Werder Bremen defender Per Mertesacker will miss Saturday's Bundesliga game with Bayern Munich and their Champions League match against Tottenham Hotspur after being injured in a Euro 2012 qualifier on Tuesday.
Mertesacker clashed with Azerbaijan's Vagif Dzhavadov in Germany's 6-1 win on Tuesday and had to be taken off in the 11th minute before X-rays revealed a broken eye socket.
"He will surely miss Saturday's match as well as Tuesday's game against Tottenham," coach Thomas Schaaf told reporters after further medical tests were completed on Wednesday.
"We will have to wait and see what will happen after that. This is not a good situation for us because apart from (defender) Naldo we are now missing a second central defender."
