Montolivo hints at Milan move

The likes of Juventus and AS Roma are also thought to be monitoring the progress of the Italian international, whose contract runs out at the end of the season.

Last month, the 27-year-old was forced to deny rumours that Milan had tabled a bid in order to bring him to the San Siro.

However, following Italy’s surprise defeat to the USA in Genoa on Wednesday night, Montolivo insinuated that the Rossoneri are the front-runners to sign him in the summer.



"My name has been linked to many clubs," he was quoted as saying by Calciomercato.it.

"There are several possibilities between these [sides] and there is also AC Milan. But now is the time to be thinking about Fiorentina.

"

The former Atalanta trainee also insisted that his sole focus is helping Fiorentina retain their top flight status, with the Viola currently sitting in 15th place in Serie A.

"It's a situation to which we are accustomed and we will just have to grit our teeth," he added.