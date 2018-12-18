Mourinho sacked: Jose's Manchester United record in Opta stats
With the help of Opta data, we take a look at Jose Mourinho's record in charge of Manchester United following his Old Trafford exit.
Jose Mourinho's Manchester United tenure is over after two and a half years and the Portuguese leaves Old Trafford with a string of unwanted records.
While Mourinho may have a Premier League record as United boss that is only surpassed by Alex Ferguson, they have failed to deliver this season and have dramatically fallen adrift in the top-four reckoning.
United confirmed Mourinho had been relieved of his duties on Tuesday, two days after a 3-1 defeat to fierce rivals Liverpool, a reverse that left them 19 points adrift of Jurgen Klopp's table toppers.
Here, with the help of Opta data, we take a look at Mourinho's spell.
1.62 - Manchester United averaged 1.62 goals per game in the Premier League under Jose Mourinho, less than they did under David Moyes (1.65). Chosen. December 18, 2018
53.8 – In his 93 Premier League games in charge of United, Mourinho won 50, giving him a win percentage of 53.8. Only Alex Ferguson (65.2 per cent) has a better record, with Louis van Gaal (51.3) and David Moyes (50) both trailing the Portuguese.
144 – Mourinho's reign lasted 144 games in all competitions, he has only stayed at two clubs longer - Chelsea (185) and Real Madrid (178).
0 – For the first time in the Premier League, United have a zero goal difference after 17 games. Their previous low came in the 1992-93 season (6).
151 – United have scored 151 goals in Mourinho's 93 league matches, an average of 1.62 per game. Under Moyes, United averaged 1.65 goals per game.
26 – Under Mourinho, United have 26 points in the league after the opening 17 matches, their lowest total.
29 – This season has seen United concede 29 goals in the league, never have they let in so many goals at this stage of a Premier League campaign. Second-bottom Huddersfield Town have conceded fewer this season (28).
5 – United's overall position after 93 games under Mourinho sees them sitting fifth, trailing fourth-placed Liverpool by 20 points and top club Manchester City by 46.
2 – The 55-year-old leaves having lifted major two trophies (United also won the Community Shield under Mourinho), both in his first season when United won the EFL Cup and Europa League.
