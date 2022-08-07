Newcastle report: Magpies join three-horse race for Salzburg starlet

Newcastle United will reportedly look to steal a march on Chelsea and Manchester United by making a formal approach to sign Salzburg youngster Benjamin Sesko.

The 19-year-old caught the attention of the Premier League trio after having a breakout season with the Austrian champions last term, when he scored 10 goals in all competitions.

Man United have been frequently linked with a move for the teenager, but the Northern Echo (opens in new tab) has reported that they face stiff competition from Newcastle.

The Magpies will make a formal enquiry to Salzburg for the striker, who is likely to cost at least €50 million.

The English club intend to open talks with a bid of €30m up front and more in add-ons.

The Austrians have said they don’t want to sell their exciting prospect, while there were suggestions that Sesko himself favours the idea of staying for another season before moving next summer.

But Newcastle want to bring him in after failing to make progress for other targets like Hugo Ekitike, Moussa Diaby or Armando Broja.

Goncalo Guedes of Valencia was also looked at, but he’s now close to joining Wolves.

Eddie Howe’s side kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday, but the manager said afterwards that he’s still keen to add more players before the end of the transfer window.

Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matt Targett have joined the St. James’ Park ranks so far this summer.