No Barzagli in Juventus squad for Madrid clash
Juventus will be without veteran defender Andrea Barzagli for the trip to Real Madrid on Wednesday.
The former Italy international played the full 90 minutes in the first leg in Turin, but sat out Saturday's win at Benevento and reportedly missed training ahead of the trip to Madrid.
Paulo Dybala and Rodrigo Bentancur are also absent due to suspension, although Miralem Pjanic is back.
Federico Bernadeschi is close to a return, but he is not among the travelling party.
Juventus trail 3-0 after Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Madrid to a huge away win last week.
