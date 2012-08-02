Northern Brazil short on World Cup bases

Only three of the potential bases are in the north-east, where four of the 12 host cities are based, while another seven are in the vast northern and central region.

The other 44 were all concentrated in the south and south-east, officials from the local organising committee and FIFA said.

However, FIFA's 2014 World Cup competition and team services manager Frederico Nantes said other towns and cities could be added later, bringing the number closer to 100.

Hosting a team is seen as a considerable consolation for cities which missed out on staging matches.

"The World Cup doesn't just belong to the 12 host cities," Nantes told reporters. "With this, we are taking the World Cup to the rest of Brazil."

The 54 areas all boasted a FIFA-approved hotel and a football pitch that met international standards and they had all agreed on costs and payment conditions, FIFA said.

Competition for the best hotels and training complexes is always heated. England, Holland, the United States and Japan are among those nations that have already sent representatives to Brazil to check out facilities.