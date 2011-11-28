Osvaldo and Lavezzi count cost of bad weekend

The incident happened after Friday's 2-0 loss at Udinese and appears to have been sparked by Lamela not passing to the Italy player, who now risks being dropped from the national squad given coach Cesare Prandelli's strict behaviour code.

"It was a lack of respect from Osvaldo towards a team-mate and on request of the coach, the player will be punished," sporting director Franco Baldini told Roma TV Channel with media reports saying it would be a 10-day ban.

Napoli's Ezequiel Lavezzi also had a difficult weekend with his wife being robbed at gunpoint in Naples.

She is the latest in a string of people connected to Napoli to be robbed in recent years and fans now fear one of their top forwards could ask to leave having already courted moves away in the past.

"If this happens again we are off," she was quoted as saying by Monday's Gazzetta dello Sport.