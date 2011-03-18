Pirates swallow fine over porridge attack
JOHANNESBURG - South African club Orlando Pirates have received a suspended fine after one of their fans threw porridge at a referee, the country's Premier Soccer League said on Friday.
The Soweto club, among the front runners for the league title this season, were hit with a suspended 50,000 rand ($7,106) fine after pleading guilty to a charge of spectator misbehaviour and bringing the game into disrepute.
A supporter hurled a handful of stodgy porridge, which South Africans commonly eat with most meals, at the referee at the end of a comfortable away win for the Pirates in Durban in January.
In October last year, arch rivals Kaizer Chiefs were handed a suspended 500,000 rand ($71,060) fine after angry fans threw two plastic vuvuzelas and a cabbage on to the pitch during a cup tie to protest about refereeing decisions.
The throwing of missiles by frustrated fans was a major problem in South African soccer for some time but has almost disappeared in recent years.
