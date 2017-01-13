Pogba: Liverpool clash bigger than City

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is bracing himself for Sunday's blockbuster showdown against Liverpool, a game he labelled bigger than the Manchester derby.

United welcome rivals Liverpool to Old Trafford with both teams in fine form in the Premier League, particularly Pogba and Co.

A resurgence under manager Jose Mourinho has seen United go 15 matches unbeaten in all competitions and 11 in the Premier League to sit sixth in the standings and five points adrift of second-placed Liverpool.

And world-record signing Pogba is aware of the significance of the clash, putting it ahead of the Manchester City fixture.

"The history of fixture is well known. It is a big derby, more so than Manchester City," Pogba told BBC's The Premier League Show.

"The atmosphere is always very special.

"You want three points against any team, but it is more special when it comes against Liverpool."

United head into the match on the back of a 2-0 win over Hull City in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-finals midweek, while Liverpool suffered a 1-0 loss to Southampton in the same competition.